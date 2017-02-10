German Finance Minister Compares Merkel's Rival for Chancellor Post to Trump

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He added that Schulz allowed too much negative statements about Germany, and that it would be useful for Schulz "to think a little bit".

"When Schulz makes his followers shout 'Make Europe Great Again!' he will sound almost word for word as Trump," Schaeuble said.

Schulz, the candidate from the German Social Democratic Party (SPD), served as the president of the European Parliament from 2012 to 2017. In November 2016, he announced his decision to not seek the third term and instead run for the German Chancellorship in 2017 election.

His supporters have created a banner "Make Europe Great Again" as a mockery of the Trump’s slogan "Make America Great Again". The idea received a lot of support from the German Internet community.

Schulz has repeatedly criticized Trump's policy, calling the immigration ban "extremely dangerous for democracy" and saying that Trump "toys with security of the West'.