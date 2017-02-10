Italian Bill on Vetting of NATO Nukes Deployment Aims to Reduce Nuclear Threat

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The M5S, the nation’s second-largest party, presented the initiative last month but met opposition from the government. Italy stores up to 90 US B61-12 nuclear warheads at the Ghedi and Aviano bases.

"Apart from health and environmental risks, there is also nuclear threat. For instance, 90 bombs at Ghedi and Aviano are now at the crosshairs of non-NATO countries’ response systems… A bomb like a B61-12 in our territory would be enough to destroy the whole country," Di Stefano warned.

The lawmaker stressed they were not calling for Italy’s pullout from the NATO, which he said could destabilize European security, but rather change the format of its membership by giving more control of how the NATO uses Italian military bases to lawmakers under a statute that allows NATO member nations to revise the terms of their participation 10 years after joining it.