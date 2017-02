© AP Photo/ Evgeniy Maloletka Ukrainian Missile Drills in Donbass Show Kiev's Warlike Sentiment - Russian Lawmaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman Dmytro Gutsulyak announced earlier of Friday that Kiev was planning to hold live-firing drills with Buk-M1 air defense systems at the Yagorlyk firing range in the Kherson region in southeastern Ukraine.

“All our reconnaissance systems, air defense systems will be placed on alert in order to prevent Ukrainian missiles from incidentally hitting our territory,” Ozerov said.

He pointed out that Russia did not consider the drills as a threat as the country is strong enough to defend its borders.

“Ukraine understands that any kind of violation of the Russian borders will cause serious consequences,” Ozerov added.