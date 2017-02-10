Register
    The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Smolenskaya-Sennaya Square in Moscow.

    Russian Foreign Ministry, US DoS Considering Options of Putin-Trump Meeting

    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Politics
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday the Russian Foreign Ministry and the US Department of State were considering options and possibilities of a meeting between the Russian and US leaders, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On January 28, Putin and Trump held their first phone conversation, during which they officially agreed to work on setting up possible date and venue for their meeting and discussed issues related to bilateral and international relations, according to the Kremlin.

    "The presidents agreed that they should meet as soon as possible. We have been given the task to look for the place and time that will be mutually acceptable, mutually comfortable. Well, [we are] working on it," Lavrov said in an interview with the NTV television channel.

    A billboard showing a pictures of US president-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen through pedesterians in Danilovgrad, Montenegro, November 16, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Stevo Vasiljevic
    Reports on Preliminary Arrangements for Putin-Trump Meeting False - Kremlin
    Lavrov described on Friday the upcoming ministerial meetings in Germany as "a good opportunity to talk" with US State Secretary Rex Tillerson.

    In an interview with Russia's NTV television, Lavrov said both Tillerson and he were scheduled in February to attend a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Bonn and an annual Munich security conference.

    "It would be a good opportunity to talk on the sidelines of one of these forums," Lavrov said.

