Russian Foreign Ministry, US DoS Considering Options of Putin-Trump Meeting

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On January 28, Putin and Trump held their first phone conversation, during which they officially agreed to work on setting up possible date and venue for their meeting and discussed issues related to bilateral and international relations, according to the Kremlin.

"The presidents agreed that they should meet as soon as possible. We have been given the task to look for the place and time that will be mutually acceptable, mutually comfortable. Well, [we are] working on it," Lavrov said in an interview with the NTV television channel.

Lavrov described on Friday the upcoming ministerial meetings in Germany as "a good opportunity to talk" with US State Secretary Rex Tillerson.

In an interview with Russia's NTV television, Lavrov said both Tillerson and he were scheduled in February to attend a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Bonn and an annual Munich security conference.

"It would be a good opportunity to talk on the sidelines of one of these forums," Lavrov said.