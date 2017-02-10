Lavrov-Stoltenberg Meeting at Munich Conference Possible - Russia's NATO Envoy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In an interview with Sputnik on Thursday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksey Meshkov also said the meeting could take place.
"The contact is not ruled out," Grushko told reporters.
Earlier this week, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that Lavrov would take part in the conference scheduled for February 17-19 and hold a number of bilateral meetings. According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, Lavrov could also meet new US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
