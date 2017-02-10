Lavrov-Stoltenberg Meeting at Munich Conference Possible - Russia's NATO Envoy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In an interview with Sputnik on Thursday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksey Meshkov also said the meeting could take place.

"The contact is not ruled out," Grushko told reporters.

The Munich Security Conference is an annual major global forum founded in 1963 and devoted to discussion of security issues, which brings together hundreds of decision-makers from all over the world, state leaders, ministers, NGO, industry, media and academia representatives.

Earlier this week, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that Lavrov would take part in the conference scheduled for February 17-19 and hold a number of bilateral meetings. According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, Lavrov could also meet new US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.