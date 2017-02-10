Register
19:18 GMT +310 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Migrants are escorted by German police to a registration centre, after crossing the Austrian-German border in Wegscheid near Passau, Germany, November 1, 2015

    Merkel's CDU Party 'Changes Course' to Ensure Uncontrolled Immigration Over

    © REUTERS/ Michael Dalder
    Politics
    Get short URL
    27720

    The German government's open door policy toward refugees appears to be over. German politician and member of the ruling CDU party Wolfgang Bosbach commented on the issue in an interview with Sputnik Germany.

    In the wake of the upcoming elections, the official discourse of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party has changed. Merkel, who was an avid supporter of the "We can manage it" strategy, seems to have finally acknowledged her mistakes, experts argue.

    "The federal government, on the one hand, said that all the decisions made in Autumn 2015 were correct. However, on the other hand, such situation could occur again. And, as everyone knows that the events we saw in Autumn 2015 must not be repeated and which did not happen in 2016, and so we have undertaken some changes in our course," the politician told Sputnik Germany.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel
    © AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber
    Merkel Calls on EU to Strive for Preventing Undocumented Migration to Bloc
    Some experts assume that the decision to change course on immigration policy might be connected to the upcoming parliamentary election which will take place in Germany this year.

    A recent survey carried out by the pollster Forsa for the German magazine Stern and television channel RTL revealed that the popularity of the CDU party decreased by 1% to 34%, while the center-left party (SPD) — the other member of the big coalition, improved its standing by 5% points since last week to 31%.

    The same survey found Merkel and SPD chairman Martin Schulz were tied in their race for the German chancellorship, with 37 percent of respondents ready to support either candidate.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses a news conference in Berlin, Germany, July 28, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Hannibal Hanschke
    North African Solution: Merkel Pushes for Turkey-Style Migration Deals
    Commenting on the results of the surveys, Bosbach confirmed that Schulz, indeed, enjoys a certain level of popularity and has good chances in the upcoming race due to the fact that "he has not yet firmly identified his political position."

    "For now, it is true. The only question is whether this is a long-term trend or a flash. We shouldn't be surprised if at first the SPD comes forward. This can be related to the fact that Martin Schulz is like a blank sheet when it comes to domestic policy. We need to accurately examine each step until he outlines his political position on domestic issues," the politician stressed.

    He also noted that Angela Merkel remains the best candidate to represent the CDU party in the upcoming election.

    "I don't know anyone in the block, who would have better chances. There is no one who could replace Angela Merkel. During the CDU congress, she achieved excellent results. At the moment I don't know a single head of state in Europe, who has such an image and reputation as our Chancellor," the politician concluded.

    The chancellor's "open door" migration policy has been criticized by many German politicians and citizens. Concerns about the influx of migrants and refugees were buoyed by a series of terrorist attacks which occurred in Germany in 2016.

    Now, Merkel seems to have regained her position following her decision to put an end to the uncontrolled influx of migrants into the country. Merkel, first elected as the chancellor in 2005, is currently planning to run for office for the fourth time in a row. The election is set to take place on September 24, 2017.

    Related:

    EU Makes 'Clear and Visible' Progress Tackling Illegal Migration - Merkel
    Merkel's Nightmare: Cyprus Threatens to Block EU-Ankara Migration Deal
    Tags:
    migration crisis, election, Martin Schulz, Angela Merkel, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Americans No More
    Americans No More
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok