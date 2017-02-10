Russia-US Relations Need to Be Restored After 'Degradation' Under Obama - Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He added that the restoration of the Moscow-Washington relations depended not only on Russia but also on the US side.

"The Russian-US relations have especially strongly degraded over the past five years, and of course they need to be restored in the interests of both the Russian and American people," Putin said.

Ljubljana could become a place for the leaders of Russia and the United States to meet, Putin said.

"As for Ljubljana, Slovenia in general, of course, it is an excellent place to conduct dialogues of this kind. However, it does not depend solely on us, it depends on a number of circumstances — current affairs," Putin said.

Both Putin and Trump have repeatedly voiced readiness to restore the Russia-US bilateral dialogue that had hit the bottom under former US President Barack Obama.