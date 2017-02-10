Russian Envoy to US Comments on Possible US-Russia Missile Defense Deal

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said earlier in February that missile defense cooperation between Moscow and Washington is highly unlikely at the current state of bilateral relations. He pointed out that the issues of possible revision and modernization of the US military strategy in the world and especially in Europe attracted a lot of attention of the Russian authorities.

© AP Photo/ Mindaugas Kulbis No Reason to Return to Arms Race Even Amid Possible Escalation in Europe - Russian Foreign Ministry

"I certainly do not rule out that at some point there will be mutual interest to discuss these topics, I do not see an immediate possibility for reaching an agreement," Kislyak stated.

Moreover, the Russian ambassador added, "strategic stability issues that should be discussed by Russia and the United States are much more complex and involve many other issues that affect our security."

Kislyak noted Russia has been under no illusions about US missile defense goals.

"We see, that no matter what explanation is provided — whether it is created against Iran or against North Korea — in reality, a global system, which particularly surrounds the Russian Federation, is being built," Kislyak said. "We clearly understand these goals, as well as the prospects of its development."

The Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty was signed by the United States and the Soviet Union in 1972 but in 2001 then-US President George Bush decided to withdraw from the agreement.

Russia has repeatedly expressed concern over the following NATO decision to create a ballistic missile defense system in Europe, approved in 2010 during the NATO summit in Lisbon. A group of European countries, including Poland, Romania, Spain and Turkey, agreed to deploy elements of the system on their territories.