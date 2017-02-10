No Alternatives to Minsk Deal on Ukraine - President Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Putin held talks with Slovenia President Borut Pahor in Moscow earlier in the day.

"I informed Mr President [Pahor] about the recent developments and the escalation of the situation in eastern Ukraine, stressing the absence of alternatives to the implementation of the Minsk agreements as the basis for resolving the conflict," Putin said at a joint news conference with Pahor after talks.

"We also discussed the current state of Russia-EU relations, and I hope they will be gradually restored," Putin added.

Earlier, Putin explained three reasons behind the escalation in eastern Ukraine.

The situation in southeastern Ukraine has escalated over the past few weeks, in particular near the town of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region, where clashes between Kiev forces and the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic militia have intensified. The conflicting parties have both accused each other of initiating the violence.