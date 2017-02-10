Register
    This picture taken on July 25, 2016, shows scarves with the effigy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a rally against the military coup in Ankara

    German Court Upholds Ruling Barring Comedian From Reciting Poem Mocking Erdogan

    © AFP 2016/ ADEM ALTAN
    The court of the German city of Hamburg on Friday upheld its May decision barring German comedian Jan Boehmermann from reciting his poem mocking Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, local media reported.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the NDR radio, the presiding judge made it clear that the court had to balance between the freedom of expression on the one hand and Erdogan's personal rights on the other, effectively repeating the May ruling. The civil law dispute was about whether Boehmermann poem should be seen as a deliberate offense or a form of art.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan exchange gifts before their talks
    © AP Photo/ Tolga Bozoglu, Pool
    Merkel Faces Political Mutiny After Charging Comedian for Insulting Erdogan
    The ruling is not final as an appeal is possible. Boehmermann's lawyer stated that it would be filed.

    On March 31, 2016, the satirist recited on German TV a controversial obscene poem targeting the Turkish leader. On April 8, Ankara demanded that Berlin prosecute Boehmermann over the poem.

    Later that month German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Berlin sanctioned the launch of investigation into the comedian. Berlin’s decision to allow the probe was based on paragraph 103 of the German Criminal Code that forbids insulting foreign government institutions and officials.

      avatar
      Linda
      But its allowed to lie about and muck Donald Trump as much as you want. What a hippocracy
