German Court Upholds Ruling Barring Comedian From Reciting Poem Mocking Erdogan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the NDR radio, the presiding judge made it clear that the court had to balance between the freedom of expression on the one hand and Erdogan's personal rights on the other, effectively repeating the May ruling. The civil law dispute was about whether Boehmermann poem should be seen as a deliberate offense or a form of art.

© AP Photo/ Tolga Bozoglu, Pool Merkel Faces Political Mutiny After Charging Comedian for Insulting Erdogan

The ruling is not final as an appeal is possible. Boehmermann's lawyer stated that it would be filed.

On March 31, 2016, the satirist recited on German TV a controversial obscene poem targeting the Turkish leader. On April 8, Ankara demanded that Berlin prosecute Boehmermann over the poem.

Later that month German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Berlin sanctioned the launch of investigation into the comedian. Berlin’s decision to allow the probe was based on paragraph 103 of the German Criminal Code that forbids insulting foreign government institutions and officials.