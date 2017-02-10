Debate on Russia's Alleged Cyberattacks Based on 'Unsubstantiated Speculations'

According to Dehm, the entire debate about alleged Russian cyberattacks is based "on assumptions without any proof."

"To begin with, I do not trust German intelligence at all. I wouldn't form my opinion based on the results obtained by German intelligence. I have always believed (…), that all this doesn't come from Russia. Although, I also have no idea whom it has come from," Dehm told Sputnik Germany.

Earlier, it was reported that over the course of its one year-long investigation, German intelligence couldn't prove that the accusations against Russia over its alleged cyberattacks on the German government had anything to do with reality.Initially, German intelligence planned to make the results of its investigation public, but had to give up this idea in the absence of any evidence.

The politician believes that the whole debate on the issue is highly exaggerated and based on "unsubstantiated speculations." The idea that Russia could have launched some kind of disinformation campaign to destabilize Europe seems very unlikely, Dehm argued.

Furthermore, the politician criticized the sanctions policy introduced by the West against Russia, saying that Germany's position on the issue is very contradictory.

"I have the impression that Germany's policy in this regard is based on a lot of controversies. Most large corporations and medium-sized companies are willing to improve the situation and lift the sanctions as it would be in accordance with their economic interests," the politician stressed.

However, according to Dehm, some forces in Germany believe that their main goal should be to "harm the Russian authorities, and, if they won't be able to put them on their knees, then at least shake the Russian politics."

Brussels and Washington imposed a series of sanctions on Russia over its alleged involvement in the conflict between Kiev and the militia in eastern Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations.

The sanctions proved counterproductive and have had a negative impact on both Russian and EU economies, triggering protests among European farmers and entrepreneurs who called for the sanctions' withdrawal.