Syrian Domestic Opposition Forms 'National Bloc', Ready to Attend Geneva

"We have announced the creation of a new bloc of domestic opposition representatives and those abroad. This bloc is called National. This is a patriotic association and not a project of foreign states," Ibrahim said.
Ibrahim said the announcement was made in Beirut, Lebanon because of certain opposition members' reluctance to return to Syria.
"All the representatives of the new bloc attended Geneva. Today, if we are sent a proposal, we will study it," she added, referring to intra-Syrian negotiations expected on February 20.
The next round of the UN-brokered negotiations on the Syrian reconciliation in Geneva, is scheduled for February 20.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Funded by Soros by any chance????
sapper