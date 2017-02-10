Syrian Domestic Opposition Forms 'National Bloc', Ready to Attend Geneva

© AFP 2016/ STR Syrian Political Opposition Representatives Abroad Not Invited to Astana Talks

BEIRUT (Sputnik) — Berwyn Ibrahim said "our party will go as an opposition party on their own or as part of the formed bloc."

"We have announced the creation of a new bloc of domestic opposition representatives and those abroad. This bloc is called National. This is a patriotic association and not a project of foreign states," Ibrahim said.

Ibrahim said the announcement was made in Beirut, Lebanon because of certain opposition members' reluctance to return to Syria.

"All the representatives of the new bloc attended Geneva. Today, if we are sent a proposal, we will study it," she added, referring to intra-Syrian negotiations expected on February 20.

The next round of the UN-brokered negotiations on the Syrian reconciliation in Geneva, is scheduled for February 20.