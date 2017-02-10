Assad Reveals How US Can Defeat Terrorism in Syria

© AFP 2016/ NICHOLAS KAMM Trump Proposal for Safe Zones in Syria Should Be Coordinated With Syrian Gov’t - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition has not been coordinating its actions in Syria with Damascus and has repeatedly called for Assad's resignation.

"If you want to start genuinely, as the United States, to do so, it must be through the Syrian government… You cannot defeat the terrorism without cooperation with the people and the government of any country," Assad said.

Recently, US President Donald Trump emphasized that he "will absolutely do safe zones in Syria" for refugees in order to halt the flow of migrants from Syria to other states.

Earlier, Assad said that Trump’s attempts to fight terrorism will be impeded by major US media outlets and different companies that have their own financial interest in doing so. Moreover, he said that improved Russia-US relations under the Trump administration will help resolve the Syrian crisis.