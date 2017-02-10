Assad Says Amnesty International's Report on Alleged Mass Killings 'a Shame'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On February 7, Amnesty International accused the Syrian government of killing 13,000 people at the Saydnaya prison.

"That report, like many other reports… put into question the credibility of Amnesty International," Assad said in an interview with the US-based Yahoo News online outlet published Friday.

"It's a shame for such an organization to publish a report without a shred of evidence," Assad continued, adding that the report had been based on interviews.

On Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said that the report is a "provocation." She added that the authors of the report "are not ashamed to confess that the enormous numbers of victims they site are a result of calculations based on evidence of unnamed persons."

Amnesty International has been repeatedly criticized by some countries, including Russia, the United States and China, for spreading misleading information and acting as an instrument of propaganda and information wars.