How French Jews' Attitude Toward Le Pen Shows Concerns Over Her Nationalist Agenda is Exaggerated

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The recent OpinionWay survey reaffirmed the far-right candidate's leading positions, with independent presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron and The Republicans' Francois Fillon following with 21 percent and 20 percent respectively.

Socialist candidate Benoit Hamon is expected to come fourth with 16 percent, while left-wing Jean-Luc Melenchon is likely to become fifth in the race, securing 13 percents of voters' support.

The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off is supposed to take place on May 7.