Turkish Stream Not Aimed Against Ukraine - Turkey Foreign Minister

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Earlier in the week, Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law on the ratification of the agreement with Ankara on the Turkish Stream gas pipeline.

Before, the Russian President also stated that Russia is against politicizing natural gas deliveries.

"We consider all projects from the viewpoint of our national interest and energy security. We do not by any means intend to carry out steps through these projects that are directed against any country," Cavusoglu said when asked to assess the project's perceived anti-Ukrainian objective.

Moscow and Ankara signed an intergovernmental agreement in October 2016 envisioning the construction of two underwater legs of the gas pipeline in the Black Sea. The annual capacity of each leg is estimated to reach 15.75 billion cubic meters of natural gas. Pipe-laying work for the Turkish Stream is expected to begin in 2017 and end in late 2019.

