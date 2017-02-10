Putin's Proposal to Create United Front Against Terrorism Gains More Supporters

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On September 28, 2015, Putin addressed the UN General Assembly for the first time in over a decade during its anniversary 70th session in New York. The president touched upon the key issues on the international agenda, putting a main focus on the fight against terrorism. During the speech, the Russian leader called for the creation of a broad coalition to fight terrorism for the first time.

Later, he and other Russian officials continued to call for creating a united front against terrorism.

"We continue to develop our relations on the subject of terrorism too. Your initiative 1.5 years ago to form a broad anti-terrorist front gains more and more supporters," Lavrov said.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.

Meanwhile, Russia started its aerial campaign against terrorists in Syria in 2015 at the request of the Syrian president.

Lately, Russia and Turkey, which is part of the US-led coalition have repeatedly jointly bombed Daesh targets near al-Bab in Syria. Al-Bab is one of Daesh’s last remaining strongholds near the Turkish border. Capturing the city is of strategic importance to Turkey in order to prevent the Syrian Kurds taking it and unifying their own territories.