Kremlin Denies Russian Envoy Discussed Sanctions With US Security Adviser

© AFP 2016/ Jewel Samad Russia Sanctions Review Act Targets Moscow, US President Trump - Ambassador

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Washington Post wrote late on Thursday that some senior US officials considered communications between Flynn and Kislyak to be inappropriate and called them a signal to the Russian authorities that sanctions might be lifted in the near future.

"If I understand Flynn and Kislyak's communication correctly, some talks have taken place, but it is better to corroborate with the Foreign Ministry. The rest of the information is incorrect," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

At the same time, several officials said that while Flynn held consultations with Kislyak in December, there was no evidence that he had made any promises to take actions to lift the sanctions after Trump's inauguration.

