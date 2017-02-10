Register
    Syrians walk through the destruction in the old city of Aleppo, Syria

    Washington 'Making Every Effort to Push Through Its Plan of Splitting up Syria'

    © AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar
    Politics
    Policymakers in the United States will try to impose their view of how the years-long Syrian crisis should be resolved at the upcoming talks in Geneva, French political analyst Richard Labeviere told Sputnik France, adding that Washington wants to divide the embattled Arab country.

    "After Aleppo, Washington evidently has made every effort to push through its plan of resolving the Syrian conflict by splitting up the country. This is what they will advocate as part of the Geneva peace process," the former Editor-in-Chief at Radio France Internationale (RFI) said, adding that to that end the US has both voiced its support to the Turks and the Kurdish militias, whom Ankara largely views as terrorists.

    Aleppo was partially controlled by foreign-sponsored radical armed groups from 2012 until late 2016. The Syrian Arab Army, assisted by Russia, Iran and its local allies, liberated the key city in December. Damascus' victory has dealt a major blow to forces opposed to President Bashar al-Assad.

    Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters walk with their weapons during an offensive against Islamic State militants in northern Raqqa province, Syria
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Key Reason Why Syria Will Remain 'Source of Tensions' for US-Turkey Relations
    In Labeviere's opinion, France has been one of such forces.

    Although France is taking part in the US-led anti-Daesh coalition, Paris "has been excluded from the peace process since it has sided with Saudi Arabia as evidenced by the foreign policy course charted by Laurent Fabius" he said.

    Fabius served as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development from May 2012 until February 2016. As France's top diplomat, he adopted a hardline stance on Damascus, saying that President Bashar al-Assad had to resign in order to kick start the peace process. Fabius is currently the president of the Constitutional Council.

    Labeviere also pointed out that France did not take part in the Astana peace talks, sponsored by Russia, Turkey and Iran.

    "France did not participate in the negotiations held in Astana which do not duplicate and are not adverse to what is happening in Geneva. They are instead complementing the Geneva process," he said.

    The Astana peace talks were held to build on previous agreements reached between Damascus and the armed opposition. The deals, including the ceasefire plan, were unveiled by Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 29. Nearly a month later a delegation from Damascus and representatives of armed radical groups fighting to depose President Bashar al-Assad met in Astana for the first time since the war erupted in 2011.

      Mikhas
      This is what Trumps contacts with Turkey was about. US hasn't changed one iota since Obongo left the scene and took all the bananas with him. I expect a Trump 180 turn demanding "Assad must go" any day now, just wait for it.

      White House the other day backed up Haley's outrageous statements in the UN about "Russian aggression" in Donbass and “Crimea is a part of Ukraine. Our Crimea-related sanctions will remain in place until Russia returns control over the peninsula to Ukraine.” That means exactly what it reads and Trump is obviously onboard.

      Will be fun to watch Sputnik backtrack from daily puerile articles like "Will Russia and the US bring peace to the world and cure all diseases?"
      ivanwa88
      Split into what Kurd Syria,Turkish Syria,Israel Syria, Saudi Syria, and NATO Syria and in the middle of the desert Assad Syria.

      All humour aside there is zero chance Syria will be split Kurds are against Syria is against it the UN has a decree against it even Turkey said they didnot want Syria split so its just Saudi head chopper ville and the US France and UK.
      That's for a few more months till a clean out of the garbage in spring clean elections are held.
