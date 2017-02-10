Russia Wants UK to Play Bigger Role in Ukraine, Middle East - Envoy to UK

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The ambassador also stressed that the Middle East settlement was among most pressing issues on the agenda, adding that Moscow would like the UK side to change its policy toward the region, in particular, to be more actively involved in combating terrorism and providing humanitarian assistance.

"We certainly want to see a more constructive role of great Britain in Ukraine," Yakovenko told Rossiya-24 TV channel.

The situation in southeastern Ukraine has escalated over the past few weeks, in particular near the town of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region, where clashes between Kiev forces and the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic militia have intensified. The conflicting parties have both accused each other of initiating the violence.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the deployment of Ukrainian military hardware to Donbass will have an impact on the process of peace settlement in eastern Ukraine.