11:55 GMT +310 February 2017
    French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron.

    Macron's Lead in 2nd Round of French Presidential Election May Be Challenged

    © REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier
    Though at least four opinion polls predicted an absolute victory of Emmanuel Macron over National Front (FN) leader Marine Le Pen in the second round of the presidential election, experts told Sputnik that his surge in popularity attributed to a scandal tarnishing the image of the previous polls' favorite Francois Fillon, may prove to be temporary.

    Former French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron
    © AFP 2016/ ERIC PIERMONT
    Ex-French Economy Minister Macron Could Be 'US Agent' Lobbying Banks' Interests
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, four pollsters — Ifop-Fiducial, Opinonway, Elabe and Harris Interactive — published their latest opinion polls data on the French presidential candidates with each of the institutions predicting a final duel between Macron, running as an independent, and Le Pen. After securing 21 percent of votes in the first round in April versus 24-25 percent for the French far-right politician, ex-economy minister is projected to beat her with about 64 percent in May, according to the pollsters.

    Macron rise, Fillon fall

    Lately, Macron, already a media darling in France, has also become a clear favorite of bookmakers, though outside France, as betting in the country is not permitted.

    "It is unusual to see much betting interest in a European election other than the UK, but this French election has bucked that trend," Graham Sharpe, media relations director at the UK's betting site William Hill, told Sputnik.

    According to Sharpe, the most recent odds on French presidential elections are 5/4 for Macron's victory versus 9/4 for that of Le Pen, while the right-wing candidate Fillon's odds "had drifted badly when the allegations of financial impropriety regarding his wife broke."

    In late January and early February, French satirical newspaper Le Canard Echaine published a series of articles claiming that The Republican's candidate Fillon's wife Penelope had received generous payments for her job as his parliamentary assistant without ever exercising real functions. French media also questioned employment of two out of five Fillon's offsprings as his parliamentary assistants between 2005 and 2007.

    A man puts the final touche on a giant figure depicting right-wing presidential candidates Francois Fillon (C) next to others depicting far right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen (L) and centrist independent presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron, on January 27, 2017 in Nice, southeastern France.
    © AFP 2016/ Valery Hache
    President Macron? French Election Blown Apart as Scandals Hit Fillon, Le Pen
    Until recently, the right-wing candidate was a clear front-runner and French nationals' only hope for avoiding Le Pen's coming to presidency. Back in November, some 54 percent approved of the former prime minister, but following Le Canard's revelations Fillon's ratings began to slide. According to the Elabe polling agency's latest survey, Fillon may count only 18 percent of votes.

    Though the rightist candidate denied the accusation and apologized to the French public for the "error" he made by employing his wife, apology fell on deaf ears: Tuesday's poll by Harris Interactive revealed that 65 percent of the French citizens wanted him to withdraw from presidential race. Although some politicians stood by Fillon, others, including his party fellows, openly called on him to quit, even suggesting that the party should now turn to Alain Juppe, the current mayor of Bordeaux, who was beaten by Fillon at November center-right primaries.

    Left divisions

    While the Right camp is evidently divided over Fillon's case, the Left camp is no less divided over the issue of whether the Socialist Party (PS) should extend its support to Macron amid unpopularity of the party's own candidate Benoit Hamon.

    Former French education minister Benoit Hamon reacts after partial results in the second round of the French left's presidential primary election in Paris, France, January 29, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Christian Hartmann
    France: Hamon's Socialist Victory Could Drive Voters 'Into the Arms' of Macron
    Hamon, the former education minister in the Socialist government, is currently credited with 13-15 percent, and is just on the fourth position among all the contenders for the Elysee Palace. Moreover, the French leftist political field is already too overcrowded with radical leftist Communist-backed Jean-Luc Melenchon, credited with 10-12 percent, ecologist Yannick Jadot, with 1,5 percent of those polled backing him, and rarely taken into account far-left Philippe Poutou and Nathalie Arthaud all running for the presidency.

    Many Socialists have already extended their support and allegedly sponsorship to Macron, who gently cherishes his "nor left, nor right" positioning. This week, first secretary of PS Jean-Christophe Cambadelis even suggested expelling Socialist members who supported and financed Macron's campaign as "one cannot be at the same time in the team of the Socialist Party and sponsor the opposing team".

    This suggestion was immediately rebuffed by some Socialist heavyweights. The president of the PS Group in Senate Didier Guillaume proposed to wait and see whether polls would still be favorable to the former economy minister before ruling out any cooperation and PS' loyalty to him, while the Socialist Mayor Gerard Collomb assured journalists that "Macron is the only way for the Left to win."

    Challenges ahead

    Speaking last weekend in Lyon, former investment banker Macron reiterated his stance on "reconciling the two Frances that have been growing apart for too long," stating that his movement En Marche!, now filling its candidates for the parliamentary elections in June, was open to representatives of all political spectrum as far as they adhere to his principles. But predominance of Socialist defectors has already started to worry Macron's team. Last week, Christophe Castaner, a Socialist Party member who has joined Macron’s campaign, told Le Monde that "if 200 socialist officials join us from one day to the next, we risk resembling a PS copy party and scaring away voters."

    Emmanuel Macron (C), head of the political movement En Marche !, or Forward !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, smiles during a visit to a qualification class for refugees of German railway operator Deutsche Bahn in Berlin, Germany January 10, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    French Presidential Candidate Macron Opposes US President's Migration Ban
    "Many Socialist members of parliament want to support Macron because they think that if he wins there is a slight chance they will remain in power. There is a huge pressure on Macron to take people to his team, especially people who were against Hamon as he is too much on the left. And it will not be easy to say 'No' to people who want to join him," Philippe Moreau-Chevrolet, president of MCBG Conseil, specializing in communication consulting and leadership strategy, told Sputnik, noting that that Socialists' massive defection could became more of a hindrance than a help for Macron.

    Macron's opponents on the right have already started to question his independent positioning.

    Gilbert Collard, the National Front lawmaker told Sputnik, that French ruling system would compel the independent candidate to serve its economic interests despite his non-affiliation with any party.

    "I believe that the [ruling] system will do everything to have a candidate able to defend their economic, financial and banking interests," the FN lawmaker stressed.

    Many of ex-economy minister's opponents also pinpoint that much is still unclear about his policies. According to Jean-Frederic Poisson, a former rightist candidate, who lost the primaries in November and later extended his support to Fillon, much "ambiguity" was surrounding the presidential hopeful. Despite being a promising candidate, who could stand for the renewal of the French ruling system, Macron has not yet provided a detailed program, Poisson told Sputnik.

    "Donald Trump managed to win US elections without having clear political intentions, his campaign was a kind of live TV show. Emmanuel Macron is not that kind of guy, he can't win by the ability to manipulate the political agenda," Moreau-Chevrolet said, also stressing that En Marche! founder does not have clear ideological position and has never been elected, even on the local level.

    The MCBG Conseil's president believes that Macron's rise in polls is temporary and is largely linked to Fillon's image problems and flabby presidential campaign on the left, that started just in the end of January.

    "He [Macron] is surging because of political vacuum that we have in France for the moment. It is only temporarily, and we have three month ahead. We expect levels of his support to be eroded week after week," Moreau-Chevrolet said, adding that Fillon would probably soon get out of the scandal and get back to the race.

    Emmanuel Macron's only experience in the government — that of economic counselor and later the economy minister under the current Socialist President Francois Hollande — may also prove problematic. Even Socialists candidates had difficulties during January primaries with defending the legacy and results of five years of the rule by Hollande, who is France's least popular head of state in decades and the first one not to seek reelection.

    So any affiliation with the president will not profit Macron, while the far-right will surely remind the French voters that Macron was a minister of the failed government, the expert said.

    "The most powerful candidate is Marine Le Pen at this stage. She could even win in the second round of the presidential elections," Moreau-Chevrolet stressed.

    Ironically, the biggest bet the UK's betting site William Hill ever had on the election is 10,000 British pounds (over $12,500) on Marine Le Pen. As company's media relations director said, it was placed by a UK citizen and stands to make a profit of 22,000 pounds.

