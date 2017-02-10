Register
    Representatives of EU, US, Britain, France, Russia, Germany, China and Iran meet for another round of the P5+1 powers and Iran talks in Vienna, Austria.

    Russia Leads P5+1 in Iran Nuclear Deal Implementation - Envoy to Vienna

    © AFP 2016/ Joe Klamar
    Politics
    Russia leads the five other international signatories in implementing the 2015 agreement that curbs Iran's nuclear program, Russian Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Vladimir Voronkov told Sputnik.

    P5+1 and Iran representative pose prior to the announcement of an agreement on Iran nuclear talks on April 2, 2015
    © AFP 2016/ FABRICE COFFRINI
    Iran Could 'Resume Its Nuclear Program' if US Walks Back on P5+1 Deal
    VIENNA (Sputnik) — Iran struck the nuclear deal with Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China, France and Germany, as well as the European Union, in July 2015. Under the JCPOA, Iran pledged to refrain from developing or acquiring nuclear weapons in exchange for sanctions relief.

    "I can proudly say that in the context of promoting the implementation of JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action], Russia is the undisputed leader of the six [countries]," Voronkov said.

    Voronkov said Russian experts continue time-consuming work on repurposing Iran's uranium enrichment plant in Fordow toward producing stable isotopes, after partially removing heavy water.

    "We help the IAEA prepare agency inspectors for work in Iran. Other actions within the framework of the agreement are not ruled out, taking into account the joint commission's decisions," the diplomat said.

