MOSCOW (Sputnik) — NATO has been called an "obsolete" organization by US President Donald Trump, who threatened to decrease the support for those European NATO states who failed to fulfill their obligations as part of the military alliance, particularly in the sphere of defense spending.

© AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo Will Trump Open the Door to Montenegro's NATO Membership?

"The world is changing, and each international organization, and NATO, and the EU must adapt to new challenges that arise…. To live in the changed situation under the old rules difficult and impossible," Seligo said.

© AFP 2016/ CHRISTOF STACHE US Policy Toward EU Could Trigger Transatlantic Conflict - Munich Security Conference Head

He stressed that the world was changing very quickly, but any changes that were to happen in the alliance and the bloc would take time. He added that two major challenges presently were terrorism and migration.

"It is necessary to change the process of interaction in the EU, but it is a long process. It is necessary to be more flexible. The EU lacks flexibility," Seligo added.

Slovenia has prepared proposals on reforming the European Union, as currently the bloc lacks flexibility when it comes to cooperation with member states, Slovenian Ambassador to Russia also stated.

"About a month ago the so-called Ljubljana Proposal was prepared in Slovenia regarding the reforming of the European Union. It is necessary to change the process of cooperation inside the EU but it's a long process. It's necessary to be more flexible. The EU lacks flexibility. In Slovenia, as in other European countries, there are certain political parties which claim that more money is being spent on migrants than on Slovenian citizens," Seligo said.