Slovenia Interested in Good US-Russian Ties Contributing to World Security

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Slovenia is interested in Russia and the United States having good relations as they can favorably impact the security situation in the whole world, Slovenian Ambassador to Russia Primoz Seligo told Sputnik.

"We are interested, as I'm sure many other countries, in good relations between Russia and the United States. Good relations between Moscow and Washington can positively affect the security not only of Europe, but the rest of the world," Seligo said.

He reminded that in June 2001 the first meeting between then-US President George Bush and Russian President Vladimir Putin was organized in Slovenia.

"We have good experience in organizing such meetings … If there is consent on the part of Russia and the United States, it depends on their decision, than Slovenia is ready to serve as a venue for the meeting," Seligo added.

In November 2016, Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar suggested Slovenia as place where the first bilateral meeting between the US and Russian leaders could be held. On January 30, Slovenian Foreign Minister Karl Erjavec reaffirmed Slovenia’s readiness to organize meeting between the US and Russian presidents.

On January 28, Putin and current US President Donald Trump held their first phone conversation. The two leaders discussed a wide range of issues related to international and bilateral relations and agreed to work on setting up possible date and venue for their meeting. Trump has repeatedly expressed support for improving ties with Russia.