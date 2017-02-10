Iraqi Prime Minister Calls on Trump to Review US Immigration Order

© REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook Trump Travel Ban Violates Immigration Law - Advocacy Group

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, the two leaders held a phone talks and discussed a number of both regional and bilateral issues.

"The Prime Minister stressed the importance of a review of the decision on the right of Iraqis to travel to the United States and lift Iraq from the list of countries mentioned in the executive order," the statement said.

According to the statement, Trump stressed that Washington and Baghdad should cooperate on the issue to find a solution to the problem.

On January 27, Trump signed the executive order, titled "Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States," barring citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States for 90 days. The move also introduced a travel ban for a 120-day period for all refugees, as well as an indefinite ban for asylum seekers from Syria.