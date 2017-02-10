Astana Platform Not Substitute to Geneva Talks - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The intra-Syrian peace talks were held in Kazakhstan's capital of Astana on January 23-24, resulting in Moscow-Tehran-Ankara agreement on establishment of a tripartite mechanism to monitor the Russian-backed ceasefire in Syria, embroiled in a civil war since 2011.

"The meeting in Astana has established an additional platform, which is not a substitute for the Geneva process, it is clearly stated in the joint Russian-Iranian-Turkish statement on the results of the meeting in Astana in January: the efforts to promote a settlement made on the Kazakhstan platform will contribute to the intra-Syrian talks on the Geneva platform under the auspices of the UN in accordance with the parameters of the political process laid down in the UN Security Council resolution 2254," Gatilov said.

On Thursday Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that the next round of Astana talks on Syria settlement will take place on February 15-16.

The next round of the UN-brokered negotiations on the Syrian reconciliation in Geneva, is scheduled for February 20.