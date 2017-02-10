Xi Praises US Adherence to 'One China' Policy

BEIJING (Sputnik) — The Chinese leader welcomed Trump's statement on US supporting the "One China" policy, adding that such a principle was at the political basis of Beijing-Washington relations.

© REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts

"A good state of Sino-US relations corresponds to the vital interests of the populations of the two countries… We are ready to work with the US side to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, investment, energy, infrastructure construction, and to enhance contacts and coordination on regional and international issues, to jointly maintain international peace and stability," XI said, as quoted by the China Central television (CCTV).

After Chinese Nationalist forces were defeated by Mao Zedong’s Communists, the Nationalist government moved to Taiwan in 1949. Since then, Beijing has viewed the self-ruled, democratic island as a breakaway province. The United States, along with many other countries, does not recognize Taiwan as a sovereign nation and sticks officially to the "One China" policy, but has kept informal relations with the island after severing diplomatic ties with it in 1979.

The three joint communiques issued between 1972 and 1982 outline the framework for the diplomatic relations between China and the United States and reaffirm the latter's commitment to the united China.

