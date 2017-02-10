Register
05:51 GMT +310 February 2017
Live
    Search
    US Sen. Marco Rubio, R-FL, appears on The Five television program, on Fox News Channel, in New York

    Rubio: US-Russia Lawmaker Dialogue Idea ‘Interesting’ But Requires Clear Goals

    © AP Photo/ Richard Drew
    Politics
    Get short URL
    157 0 0

    Former presidential candidate Marco Rubio claims that dialogue between US and Russian lawmakers sounds like an interesting idea but requires clear goals and assurances that meetings will be productive.

    Senator Robert Bob Corker (File)
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US Senate Must Take Care of Internal Issues Before Talks With Russia - Corker
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik), Andrew Feinberg — Dialogue between US and Russian lawmakers sounds like an interesting idea but requires clear goals and assurances that meetings will be productive, Senate Foreign Relations Committee member and former presidential candidate Marco Rubio told Sputnik.

    On Tuesday, Chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee Konstantin Kosachev said that before the US presidential election an agreement was almost reached with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to hold regular meetings between the two legislative bodies.

    "It’s an interesting idea, but there would have to be a clear objective and I would have to be convinced that it was going to be productive," Rubio stated on Thursday.

    Rubio said a challenge to conducting any sort of dialogue between the Senate and the Russian upper house would be that he is not sure that Russian lawmakers would have the ability to act independently of the decisions of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    In 2016, then-President Barack Obama accused Moscow of interfering in the US presidential election by hacking Democratic National Committee (DNC) servers. Russian officials have repeatedly refuted the allegations as absurd baseless attempts to distract from domestic issues.

    Related:

    US Updates FSB Sanctions to Ensure Americans' Business in Russia Not Impacted
    Source Reveals Who May Be Appointed as New Russian Ambassador to US
    US Should Establish Dialogue With Russia to Avoid Incidents - Breedlove
    Moscow Hopes Russia, US Will Interact in Antiterror Fight – Diplomat
    Tags:
    meeting, Marco Rubio, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      michael
      no, it will require clear thinking and the exclusion of rabid politicians.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal
    Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal
    Americans No More
    Americans No More
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok