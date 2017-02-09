MADRID (Sputnik) – Turkey is trying to normalize relations with Russia despite the fact that many issues remain unsolved, Cavusoglu stressed.

"Turkey does not deserve being treated as a second-rate state. Neither should Russia be treated as a second-rate state. This does not mean that Russia does not have problems," Cavusoglu said at a conference held in the Elcano Royal Institute.

Moreover, Moscow, Ankara and Iran brought Syrian armed opposition and Damascus at the negotiating table during talks in Astana and worked on the political settlement of the war.