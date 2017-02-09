US Senator Kaine Would Not Be Adverse to Meeting Russian Lawmakers

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Konstantin Kosachev, who chairs the Foreign Relations Committee of the Russian parliament’s upper house, said on Tuesday that he had offered to launch an inter-parliamentary dialogue with his US counterparts.

"What I would hope for my colleagues and also for the White House is before meeting with either Vladimir Putin or the Russians, we would have a meeting with our NATO colleagues," Kaine said. "I wouldn’t be adverse, though, to having that kind of meeting after."