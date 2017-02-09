Ex-NATO Commander Breedlove Questions US, Russia Armies' Ability to Cooperate

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Breedlove argued the United States and Russia do not have the same approach to targeting nor to protecting "non-belligerent life."

In addition, the United States has deeper bench of precision weapons than Russia, Breedlove added.

"I don’t find that we are well-aligned in the way that we would conduct a fight," Breedlove told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee when asked how effective a joint military campaign with Russia would be.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump’s counselor Kellyanne Conway said Trump is ready to coordinate efforts with Russian President Vladimir Putin in combating Daesh terrorist group around the world. Russian authorities, including President Vladimir Putin, have repeatedly called for creating a united front against terrorism.