Russian Lawmakers' Delegation Visits Hmeymim Base, Aleppo in Syria

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — The delegation included Gavrilov, who is the chair of the Russian lower house committee on civil society development, alongside two other lawmakers as well as two oncologists. The group arrived in Syria's capital Damascus on a humanitarian mission on Monday, where they met President Bashar Assad, ministers and Syrian lawmakers.

"We visited out airbase in Hmeymim and visited Aleppo," Gavrilov told reporters.

© REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki Russian Reconciliation Center Provides Aleppo Residents With Four Tonnes of Aid

On December 16, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Syrian army's operation to liberate militants-controlled eastern Aleppo ended , however, several hotbeds of militants' resistance remained.

On December 22, last militants left eastern Aleppo, thus the Syrian army gained full control over the city. Syrian President Bashar Assad called the liberation of Aleppo a "watershed moment."