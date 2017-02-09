Still ‘Premature’ to Detail Trump’s North Korea Strategy - Official

© AFP 2016/ JUNG YEON-JE North Korea Plans to Continue Satellite Launches Despite UN Objections

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The official noted that both the United States and Japan would urge North Korea not to take provocative acts, which would inform the administration’s approach to Pyongyang.

"I’d say that it’s right now premature to detail a North Korea strategy on the part of the Trump administration, and in time we’ll have more that we will be prepared to say about that," the official told reporters.

Trump is expected to discuss the situation in North Korea with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Washington, DC this week.

Japan has pushed for closer ties with the United States to counter the threat of neighboring North Korea's nuclear ambitions.

North Korea has successfully conducted five nuclear tests, including two in 2016, and has frequently made statements about the advancement of its nuclear program.

In January, the United States, Japan and South Korea held military exercises to counter a possible missile launch from North Korea.