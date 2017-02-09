EU Support of Kosovo Won't Force Serbia Recognize its Independence - Belgrade

BELGRADE (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Kosovo President Hashim Thaci held meetings with European Council President Donald Tusk, European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker and European Parliament President Antonio Tajani in Brussels.

"We are in talks with Pristina, and although the European Union is fully on their side, it should be clear that we will never recognize the independence of Kosovo and Metohija," Nikolic said as quoted by the presidential press service.

© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev Russia in Touch With Serbia Over Escalation With Kosovo - Foreign Ministry

On February 2, Thaci expressed concern over Belgrade's alleged propaganda and inciting ethnic hatred among Serbs in the north of Kosovo, urging NATO and the European Union to condemn Serbia's actions.

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia in 2008 and is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia, as well as Russia do not recognize Kosovo’s independence. The EU-brokered Belgrade-Pristina dialogue concentrates on cooperation, freedom of movement and legislation.