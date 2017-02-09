Register
09 February 2017
    Italian Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni.

    Dialogue With Russia Should Be Intensified, No Invitation to G7 Yet - Italy PM

    © REUTERS/ Axel Schmidt
    According to the Italian prime minister, Italy may help the West intensify the dialogue with Russia, but it is too early to speak of restoring Russia's membership in the bloc.

    (L to R) Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, US President Barack Obama, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, French President Francois Hollande, Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker take part in a tree planting ceremony on the grounds at Ise-Jingu Shrine in the city of Ise in Mie prefecture, on May 26, 2016 on the first day of the G7 leaders summit
    © AFP 2016/ STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN
    Kremlin Unaware of Reported Intentions of Italian Gov't to Invite Putin to G7
    LONDON (Sputnik) — Italy as the president of G7 may help the West intensify the dialogue with Russia, but it is too early to speak of restoring Russia's membership in the Group of Seven, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said Thursday.

    "Italy did not make an invitation to Vladimir Putin to visit the upcoming G7 summit in Taormina. But we should try to intensify the dialogue [with Russia], and Italy can do it as G7 president, but there is no talk of an invitation [to the G7 summit]," Gentiloni told reporters in London.

    The G7, consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, was joined by Russia in 1998. Moscow's accession to the group of major economies turned the G7 into the Group of Eight (G8).

    In 2014, the G8 members refused to come to the Russian southwestern city of Sochi, venue of the G8 regular summit, citing disagreements over the Ukrainian crisis, and have been meeting in the seven-state format since then.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has repeatedly said that Moscow did not intend to take any steps to get back to the G8 group.

    Tags:
    G7, Paolo Gentiloni, Russia, Italy
      dvdgrg09
      Is this Italian guy some kind of generic robot who wakes up every few days and mumbles something about G7 and Russia and then goes back to sleep, and Sputnik duly notes his mumbling?
