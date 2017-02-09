Putin, Erdogan Agree to Expand Russia-Turkey Military Coordination in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moreover, they discussed the Syrian political settlement.

"The presidents discussed the implementation of the results of an international meeting on Syria in Astana under mediation by Russia, Turkey and Iran. They reaffirmed readiness to assist actively in further advancement of the Astana and Geneva processes on Syrian settlement," the press service said in a statement.

"The presidents also agreed to expand military coordination during the operation against militants from Daesh and other extremist groups in Syria," the statement said.

Putin expressed condolences to Erdogan over the deaths of Turkish soldiers near Syria's al-Bab.

"Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences over the tragic incident that resulted in the death of several Turkish soldiers near the town of al-Bab," the statement said.