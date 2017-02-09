Moscow Disagrees With Trump Over Iranian Nuclear Deal

MOSCOW, February 9 (Sputnik) — He added that creation of obstacles and imposition of sanctions against Iran on the part of the United States was unacceptable for Russia.

"We have heard several times from Trump and the new US authorities that the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) was not a good deal. We do not share the US opinion," Ryabkov said.

On February 5, US Vice President Mike Pence said US President Donald Trump will decide whether the United States stands by the Iran nuclear deal in the upcoming days. The vice president stressed that Iran's ballistic missile test was a direct violation of the UN Security Council resolutions and "defiant behavior to the world community".

The nuclear agreement was signed in July 2015 by Iran and the P5+1 group of countries comprising the United States, Russia, China, France, and the United Kingdom plus Germany. The agreement stipulates that Iran must maintain a peaceful nature of its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

On Friday, US Treasury Department imposed a new round of sanctions against Iran , adding 12 entities and 13 individuals to the OFAC’s Specially Designated Nationals list, after Tehran carried out a missile launch.

The move came after US President Donald Trump said that Iran is "playing with fire," adding that he will not be "as kind" as former US leader Barack Obama had been.

After much criticism and speculation over alleged missile tests in Iran earlier in the week, the nation’s Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Hossein Dehqan confirmed on Wednesday that the nation had conducted test missile launches in line with their defense programs. Dehqan also underlined the fact that these tests violated neither the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nor UN Resolution 2231.