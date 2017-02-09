Amnesty International's Report on 'Mass Killings' in Syria Provocation - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On February 7, Amnesty International issued a report accusing the Syrian authorities of killing 13,000 people at the Saydnaya prison.

"We have seen the report, these materials. In essence, we face yet another purposeful provocation, which aims to add fuel to the fire of the subsiding intra-Syrian conflict… and make the Syrians hate each other more," Zakharova told reporters.

She added that the authors of the report "are not ashamed to confess that the enormous numbers of victims they site are a result of calculations based on evidence of unnamed persons."

"In our opinion, the leaders of the respected human rights organization can and should be more exact and have a more responsible approach to such extremely dangerous fantasies of its Lebanese branch."

Amnesty International has been repeatedly criticized by some countries, including Russia, the United States and China, for spreading misleading information and acting as an instrument of propaganda and information wars.