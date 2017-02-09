Register
17:32 GMT +309 February 2017
    T-72 tank at the front-line of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) near the Syrian city of Palmyra.

    Russian Deputy FM Notes Growth in Number of Settlements Backing Syrian Truce

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Russia is stating the fact that more and more settlements support the ceasefire in Syria, after the ceasefire agreement was sealed between the Syrian conflicting parties on December 30, 2016, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov told Sputnik.

    Weapon and ammunition Syrian insurgents surrendered to the government troops. File photo
    © Photo: Russian Defense Ministry
    Russia to Welcome More Syrian Armed Groups Joining Syrian Truce
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Owing to the ceasefire agreement achieved with the participation of Russia, Iran and Turkey, the geographic area of implementing the accord is expanding, the Russian deputy foreign minister noted. Several groups of the so-called Southern Front have also supported the ceasefire, the senior diplomat added.

    "The number of settlements, joining the agreement on ceasefire, is increasing," Syromolotov said.

    All guarantor countries of implementing the ceasefire agreement between the Syrian government and opposition are determined to fight against Daesh terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia and many other countries, and al-Nusra Front, Syromolotov stated, adding that this was confirmed during the meeting of the Joint Task Force (JTF), held on February 6 in Astana.

    "We have a common enemy, which is international terrorism. All members of the international community should contribute to the enemy’s defeat," the Russian deputy foreign minister stressed.

    The next session of the Joint Task Force (JTF) on monitoring the ceasefire in Syria is scheduled for February 15-16.

    According to the Russian Defense Ministry, as of Tuesday, the number of settlements that have joined the cessation of hostilities in war-torn Syria has increased to 1,203.

