Moscow Ready for Multi-Format Interaction With US - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin's meting with US President Donald Trump would be made after the format and dates of the talks are clarified.

"We are waiting for a new State Department team to be formed and key foreign policy approaches outlined by the new US administration. Then, diplomatic contacts are expected with the goal to ensure the transition to a multi-format interaction with our American colleagues on issues of mutual interest," Zakharova said at a weekly news briefing in Moscow.

Donald Trump has repeatedly advocated establishing a political dialogue with Moscow, particularly in regards to the fight against terrorism, and expressed readiness to build positive relations with Russia. Moscow has long been promoting the idea of fruitful cooperation with Washington.

