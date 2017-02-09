EU Court of Justice Registers Lawsuit on Iran's Losses Due to Nuclear Sanctions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Tejarat's CEO Mohammad Ibrahim Moqadam told IRNA agency that all the necessary documents would be soon handed to the case's lawyers, adding that the court's decision was likely to be announce in four months.

Moqadam, though, refused to declare the litigated amount of the losses.

Iran has been under sanctions, imposed by the West, for many years. The sanctions against Tejarat were imposed in 2011 for its alleged involvement in providing prohibited goods and technology for nuclear program development.

On July 14, 2015, Iran, the European Union, and the P5+1 group of countries signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program. Under this agreement, Iran pledged to refrain from developing or acquiring nuclear weapons in exchange for the lifting of sanctions imposed against Iran. A UN resolution was passed shortly afterwards, reaffirming the nuclear agreement.