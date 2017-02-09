New CIA Director Reportedly Arrives in Ankara in First Overseas Visit

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The CIA director is reportedly set to discuss with Turkish authorities the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the Fethullah Gulen Terrorist Organization (FETO).

"CIA Director Mike Pompeo arrives in #Turkish capital in his first overseas visit," Anadolu news agency wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said that US President Donald Trump assured Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the US will take Islamic preacher Gulen's extraditon to Turkey serously.

Ankara considers the PYD and its armed wing, the People's Protection Units (YPG), to be affiliated with the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), which is designated as a terrorist group in Turkey and the United States.