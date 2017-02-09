Register
16:12 GMT +309 February 2017
    President-elect Donald Trump gives a thumbs up to members of the media after meeting with Martin Luther King III, son of Martin Luther King Jr., at Trump Tower in New York, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017

    Moscow Voices Readiness to Work 'Enthusiastically' With Trump's Team

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Politics
    Contacts with the United States in Munich and a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and new US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are being worked on, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Thursday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow is in the process of establishing contacts with the new US administration, the diplomat said.

    "In the process. The meetings will certainly take place," Ryabkov told reporters.

    "We are in the process of establishing contacts with colleagues in various spheres. We will continue this work after positions at the lower levels of the American hierarchy start being filled. It has not yet come to that, but we have already got work underway with the new team [of Donald Trump]," Ryabkov told reporters.

    Secretary of State-designate Rex Tillerson testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee
    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    'Tillerson is Not That Pro-Russian' as His Opponents Say, but Unlikely to Seek 'Confrontation' With Moscow
    Moscow intends to work enthusiastically with the team of new US President Donald Trump and hopes the dark period in the Russia-US relations is over, he said.

    "Now attempts of destructively-minded forces continue to, in essence, tie the hands of the new administration so that it could not make a step forward in terms of improving relations with Russia," Ryabkov told reporters.

    "We see this, it is also, of course, a complicating factor, but it does not disorient us, on the contrary, it motivates us to engage, with more focus, more energy, application of the entire political will, in constructive work that we hope will ultimately allow us to say that the dark period in our relations with the US is left behind," he said.

    On February 1, the US Senate confirmed Tillerson 46-33 as US secretary of state. Lavrov has already expressed readiness to closely work with his new US counterpart.

