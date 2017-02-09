Register
    Pope Francis Admits Existence of Corruption in Vatican, Condemns Sexual Abuses

    Pope Francis admitted that the Vatican suffered from corruption and condemned sexual abuses committed by Catholic priests.

    ROME (Sputnik) – In 2016 Pope Francis signed an official papal decree whereunder Catholic bishops and other senior officials neglecting investigation into child sexual abuse by priests would be sacked.

    Child abuse
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Australia Shocked After Inquiry Reveals Scale of Child Abuse by Catholic Priests

    "Corruption exists in Vatican … The Lord wants monks to be poor," the Pope told the 4000th issue of the Society of Jesus’ magazine La Civilta Cattolica.

    He also condemned on sexual abuses of children committed by Catholic priests.

    "Two of four people committing such abuses seem to have been subjected to such abuses themselves. They are disseminating abuses in the future – that is destructive. If priests or monks are involved in that, it is clear that we are speaking about the presence of devil… But let us speak directly — it is a disease. If we are not sure this is a disease, it will be impossible to solve the problem," Francis said.

    He added that there were people in the Catholic Church who tended to wash hands of the problems, comparing them to the fifth prefect of the Roman province of Judaea Pontius Pilate, who washed his hands before yielding to the pressure of the crowd that demanded him to execute Jesus. The Pope called on the church to solve the problems it faced.

    Stricter guidelines for the clergy come after the Catholic Church was criticized for covering up abuse of minors by its priests in Europe and North America, prompting the pope to vow a zero-tolerance approach.

    Tags:
    child sexual abuse, sexual abuse, corruption, Catholic Church, Pope Francis, Vatican
      dvdgrg09
      It is hard for people to admit that the potential for evil is in them. They would much prefer to point to an external evil source -- for example, "devil". Maybe the church should stop pretending there is an external "devil" and identify the human source of the evil.
    • Reply
      avatar
      landauroj
      Pope must clear all those priest that are friendly with the "free mason" a secret society that corrupt everything that it touch.
