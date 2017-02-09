Philippine President Duterte's Visit to Russia Confirmed

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — President Duterte is expected to visit Moscow early this year at an invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a wide range of topics, including trade in weapons. Duterte has not ruled out a defense alliance with Russia.
"He has an invitation, the visit will take place this year, approximately in the warm season," Morgulov said.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that Manila is showing interest to purchasing Russian arms.
During a visit to Moscow in December 2016, Philippine Foreign Minister Perfecto Yasay told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that Manila intended to build up its defense and security cooperation with Russia.
In January, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte went on board of the Admiral Tributs, Russian anti-submarine destroyer, which arrived in Manila.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The globalists pretend to be against individual politicians, but that's a lie. The globalists know that people like Duterte are elected by the people, which the globalists say is the system they want. But globalists are about control and tyranny and world domination. The world sees a clear signal, world-wide, of Trump, Duterte, Farage, LePen, Putin and other conservative leaders.
jas
The globalists hate the people who are voting for these leaders, so make no mistake about who they really hate. People like Rubio say he has no issue with the Russian people. The Russian people support Putin by about 85%, consistently. So Rubio DOES have a problem with those Russians. He's lying when he says he doesn't.
I would also add Xi Jinping, Iran and Hezbollah to rational leadership that does not desire war and perpetual conflict.