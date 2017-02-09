Register
    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte points to photographers during an awarding ceremony for outstanding government workers, at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines December 19, 2016

    Philippine President Duterte's Visit to Russia Confirmed

    © REUTERS/ EZRA ACAYAN
    Politics
    116840

    President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte will visit Russia in the spring or summer of 2017, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov told Sputnik.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — President Duterte is expected to visit Moscow early this year at an invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a wide range of topics, including trade in weapons. Duterte has not ruled out a defense alliance with Russia.

    "He has an invitation, the visit will take place this year, approximately in the warm season," Morgulov said.

    Russia's Rear Admiral Eduard Mikhailov (R) leads the way as he guides Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte (2nd L) onboard the Russian anti-submarine navy ship Admiral Tributs in Manila on January 6, 2017
    © AFP 2016/ Noel CELIS / POOL
    Philippines Interested in Buying Russia's Weapons Amid Tensions With US
    The comment comes after Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said last November that the country is ready to buy arms from Russia if there is money amid a rift in relations with the United States.

    Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that Manila is showing interest to purchasing Russian arms.

    During a visit to Moscow in December 2016, Philippine Foreign Minister Perfecto Yasay told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that Manila intended to build up its defense and security cooperation with Russia.

    In January, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte went on board of the Admiral Tributs, Russian anti-submarine destroyer, which arrived in Manila.

     

      avatar
      jas
      The globalists pretend to be against individual politicians, but that's a lie. The globalists know that people like Duterte are elected by the people, which the globalists say is the system they want. But globalists are about control and tyranny and world domination. The world sees a clear signal, world-wide, of Trump, Duterte, Farage, LePen, Putin and other conservative leaders.

      The globalists hate the people who are voting for these leaders, so make no mistake about who they really hate. People like Rubio say he has no issue with the Russian people. The Russian people support Putin by about 85%, consistently. So Rubio DOES have a problem with those Russians. He's lying when he says he doesn't.

      I would also add Xi Jinping, Iran and Hezbollah to rational leadership that does not desire war and perpetual conflict.
    Ok