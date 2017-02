BAKU (Sputnik) – The issue of defining the legal status of the Caspian Sea arose after the collapse of the Soviet Union, when the emergence of new independent states, namely Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, necessitated the demarcation of the area among the five countries that border it.

"In principle, the last time we met on the ministerial level was in Kazakhstan, just several weeks ago there was a meeting on the level of deputy ministers, judging by the draft agreement which I read, many solutions were found. There are some key issues which require another meeting on the ministerial level," the minister said.

He expressed his opinion that there was progress on the issue.