Moscow Believes Turkey 'Could Do More' to Fight Terrorism

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The comment comes as the Turkish military operation in Syria's Al-Bab has entered the final stage. Turkey's units entered central Al-Bab, the operation is being conducted in coordination with Russia to prevent clashes with Syrian government forces.
"From this point of view [cooperation in the fight against terrorism], Turkey could do more to right terrorism and with regard to specific terrorist which could constitute a threat to Russian nationals," he said.
Moreover, Russian and Turkish military jets have repeatedly jointly bombed Daesh targets near Al-Bab in Syria.
Al-Bab is one of Daesh’s last remaining strongholds near the Turkish border. Capturing the city is of strategic importance to Turkey in order to prevent the Syrian Kurds taking it and unifying their own territories.
