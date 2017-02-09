UK Labour Party Leader Reiterates Call to Cancel Trump’s Visit to UK

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Corbyn accused the US president of promoting measures that, he said, undermined international law, including making misogynistic remarks and trying to wall off the border with Mexico.

"My position is Donald Trump should not be coming to the UK," the Labour leader told the national broadcaster BBC in an interview.

"And our government seems to think that this is a man they should do deals with. I think we should be challenging Trump on international law issues and we should be also be rolling out the red carpet to him," he said.

The UK government has not confirmed the date for Trump’s anticipated visit, but London’s Metropolitan Police Commissioner Bernard Hogan-Howe has told local media the president was expected in London sometime around June.

Earlier, UK Prime Minister Theresa May held a meeting with Trump, during which she invited US president on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen to visit Britain later this year.

Later in the day, Trump signed an executive order "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States," suspending entry to the country for all nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, banning all refugees from entry for 120 days and blocking all Syrian refugees from entering the United States for a yet undetermined period of time. The decree triggered sharp criticism not only in the United States but throughout the world, including in Britain.