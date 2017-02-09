Russia-China 'Strategic Cooperation' Deepends as Putin, Xi Met 5 Times in 2016

© AFP 2016/ Peter PARKS Putin Points to Russia-China Relations as Example for Japan

BEIJING (Sputnik) — He also expressed readiness to continue work with Russia for the further development of bilateral relations.

"Last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met five times. We believe that maintaining high-level contacts has an important positive significance for strengthening the strategic and political cooperation, deepening bilateral practical cooperation, and coordinating between the parties on international issues," Lu said during a briefing.

Earlier this week, Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov said Putin was expected to arrive in China on a working visit in May, taking part in the Silk Road summit, and Xi would come on an official visit to Russia in mid-2017.

Earlier, both Moscow and Beijing said that the relations with Moscow have reached a peak in their entire history.