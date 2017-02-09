Russia-China 'Strategic Cooperation' Deepends as Putin, Xi Met 5 Times in 2016

"Last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met five times. We believe that maintaining high-level contacts has an important positive significance for strengthening the strategic and political cooperation, deepening bilateral practical cooperation, and coordinating between the parties on international issues," Lu said during a briefing.
Earlier this week, Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov said Putin was expected to arrive in China on a working visit in May, taking part in the Silk Road summit, and Xi would come on an official visit to Russia in mid-2017.
Earlier, both Moscow and Beijing said that the relations with Moscow have reached a peak in their entire history.
