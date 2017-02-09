Kremlin on US Senate's Controversial Move: Sanctions Are Mutually 'Destructive'

The Russia Review Act would require the White House to explain to Congress the reasons behind lifting any of the sanctions imposed on Russia, and would trigger a 120-day review process. The Trump administration would require the consent of both the House and Senate before any of the sanctions could be lifted.
"Our stance on sanctions and the exchange of various restrictions is well known: we consider this policy to be rather destructive, which does reciprocal harm. We have nothing to add," Peskov told reporters.
On Wednesday, Konstantin Kosachev, the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Russian upper house of parliament, told Sputnik that the US Senate’s veto power on lifting anti-Russia sanctions by the US presidential administration would impede normalization of relations between the two countries. He added that "the authors of this project are five most anti-Russian senators… for whom a a change of the US stance on Russia would have been a personal failure and maybe even a collapse of their carrers."
